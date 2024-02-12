Point guard Dooney Johnson could be the next big star to come out of Milwaukee

Point guard Dooney Johnson, who stars at Milwaukee Juneau, could be the next big star to come out of Milwaukee.

Aaron Spiering is his head coach.

"He has great ability to score," Spiering says. "He also has a great feeling for the defense and what's available to him. He's got a great deep range on when he needs to shoot it, and when he needs to get to the rim."

Dooney got to the rim at will in his first high school game. He dropped 35 points in a win over Messmer.

"I started playing at five year's old," Dooney beams. "Experiencing my dad playing basketball, so it became one of my dreams. I started loving it since then."

His dad, Torre Johnson Jr., played collegiate basketball at Oklahoma State and here at home at UW-Milwaukee. He's grooming his son for the big time.

"It's kind of tough sometimes for him," Torre explains. "Because of the high expectations, and he doesn't get to see it really yet. He's still early in his career. Hopefully when he gets a little older, he'll understand it more, but he's been working hard at it."

Dooney appreciates that his dad is teaching him the game of basketball.

"It means so much to have a dad like that to be in your life," Dooney says. "He gives you all the pep talks."

