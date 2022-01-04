Watch
Sports

Actions

Pistons win 115-106 to snap Bucks' 6-game winning streak

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Detroit Pistons' Trey Lyles (8) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Trey Lyles, Bobby Portis
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 07:04:09-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and the Detroit Pistons beat Milwaukee 115-106 to snap the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Detroit owned the NBA’s worst record but beat the reigning NBA champions Monday.

Detroit ended its recent futility in this series by getting a boost from the return of several players who had missed multiple games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday, dating back to 2018.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale