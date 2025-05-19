Pieces from NFL Draft in Green Bay being auctioned, proceeds going to Red Cross

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Do you want to own a piece of NFL Draft history?

An online auction is happening now featuring original items from this year's big event in Green Bay, which drew an estimated 600,000 people.

Items offered in the auction include signage and banners, the large sign that was above the draft theater, parts of the stage facade, and other artifacts used during the Draft.

Matt Ludtke/AP Fans stand by the draft theater before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

All items will sell regardless of price, with no reserve, and a $2 minimum bid.

Titletown Auction Company is behind the auction, and all proceeds will be donated to the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Most items are eligible for nationwide shipping, and all items will be available for local pickup at Titletown Auction Company's location in Ashwaubenon a day after the auction.

“This was a proud moment for our city, and we’re honored to help preserve it in a way that also supports a vital organization,” Titletown Auction Company owner John Dugan said.

The bidding closes on Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m.

To view the full catalog and place bids, CLICK HERE.

