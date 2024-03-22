Pewaukee powerhouse: players react to former grads dominating NCAA tournament

Pewaukee High School might be turning into a sports superstar factory. First, it was the Watt brothers for football and now, the names Gohlke and Momcilovic are dominating the NCAA tournament.

TMJ4 Coach David Burkemper sits in the middle surrounded by the Pewaukee High School boys varsity basketball team.

It is the talk of Pewaukee's varsity boys basketball team, how former team stand-out Jake Gohlke played Thursday night. He lead Oakland University of Michigan to an upset over third-seeded Kentucky in the NCAA tournament. We went to Pewaukee High School during what was supposed to be a virtual learning day and nearly the entire boys varsity basketball team came into school to talk about Jack pulling off a near-record-setting performance. The former Pewaukee stand-out scored 10 3-pointers.

Matt Freed/AP Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Kentucky during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

“I wasn't surprised,” said Nick Janowski, senior at Pewaukee High School. “He texted me that morning and said, 'I'm going to go out there and shoot the ball every time I have an opening.’”

Matt Freed/AP Oakland's Jack Gohlke (3) shoots a 3-pointer over Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

But Gohlke wasn't the only Pewaukee grad to dominate Thursday night.

“They had two games to watch, they had Milan going on at the same time,” said David Burkemper, coach of the Pewaukee Boys Basketball team, referring to what his players were watching on TV.

TMJ4 Boys Varsity Basketball team works out at Pewaukee High School.

Freshman Milan Momcilovic led Pewaukee to three state championships. Thursday night, he scored 19 points, leading Iowa State to victory over South Dakota State. Coach Burkemper says the college fans are now seeing what Milan is capable of doing. He also tells me he's not surprised at Jack's amazing performance against one of the nation's powerhouse programs.

TMJ4 David Burkemper, coach of the Pewaukee Boys Basketball team (left) and Nick Janowski, senior at Pewaukee High School, talk about the NCAA tournament after two grads lead their schools to victory Thursday night.





"I have seen the last 10 years of him working in the gym. It wasn't by accident that he did that. And again, what is great about our program, about our school is that there is a torch that has been from each class,” said Burkemper.

Now, as the next Pewaukee stand-out is waiting in the wings for his turn in the Big Dance, Janowski heads to Nebraska to play basketball in the fall. He says all the players text each other and they are happy for everyone's success.

"I just think the special part about it is it shows what a family this basketball team is,” said Burkemper.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip