The Pewaukee Pirates won their first-ever state baseball championship with a 5-4 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in the title game at Fox City Stadium in Grand Chute.
With the game tied at 2 in the fifth inning, Jack Tabbert laced a 2-run single to right field, scoring two runs and giving Pewaukee a 4-2 lead.
Watch: Pewaukee Pirates win first-ever state baseball championship with 5-4 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph
The Pirates took a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning before Kenosha St. Joseph's Zach Rizzo hit a 2-run home run to dead center, cutting the deficit to 5-4. That was as close as the Lancers would get, as Pewaukee held on for the win.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.