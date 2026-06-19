The Pewaukee Pirates won their first-ever state baseball championship with a 5-4 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in the title game at Fox City Stadium in Grand Chute.

With the game tied at 2 in the fifth inning, Jack Tabbert laced a 2-run single to right field, scoring two runs and giving Pewaukee a 4-2 lead.

Watch: Pewaukee Pirates win first-ever state baseball championship with 5-4 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph

Pewaukee Pirates win first-ever state baseball title

The Pirates took a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning before Kenosha St. Joseph's Zach Rizzo hit a 2-run home run to dead center, cutting the deficit to 5-4. That was as close as the Lancers would get, as Pewaukee held on for the win.

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