Confidence is high for the Pewaukee Pirates football team heading into the 2026 season. The expectations are high, the talent is there, and the Pirates want to turn that confidence into wins to reach their goals at the end of the season.

WATCH: Pewaukee Pirates football team eyes deep state playoff run

Pewaukee Pirates football team eyes deep state playoff run after dominant week one victory

Head coach Justin Friske is in his 15th season leading the Pirates and believes this team is benefiting from lessons learned a year ago.

"A lot more experience, I think, and ultimately our high-end talent is a year older, and I think the thing that is important though is that last year's group kind of paved the way in terms of what we have to do a week-in and week-out to prepare, and I think now these guys have the opportunity to learn those lessons and apply them," Friske said.

The Pirates wasted no time showing what they can do. Pewaukee dominated Greendale in Week 1, rolling to a 42-7 win. The Pirates piled up 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Colton Wall led the way with 162 yards and three scores.

"How's your game? We got a really big offensive line I get to run behind, so I give all the credit to them. Those holes are massive, as you probably saw on the film, and there's nothing better to run behind," Wall said.

TMJ4 News Junior running back Colton Wall.

Senior guard Jack Tabbert, who is committed to Wisconsin, reflected on the historic rushing performance.

"I think 408 yards is definitely the most that my team's rushed for, in all my years of varsity, I believe," Tabbert said. "Hopefully we can just keep up in that every week, but just being playing O-line and just having people in the backs come back to you saying the holes were huge."

TMJ4 News Senior guard Jack Tabbert.

Last year, the Pirates lost in the state quarterfinals. This year, they want more.

Senior tackle Cade Reikowski, committed to Northwestern, believes this group has what it takes to make a deep run.

TMJ4 News Senior tackle Cade Reikowski.

"I think this team can make it to state. Like I said, we're a tight group; we've played together for a while," Reikowski said. "We love each other. We work hard. I mean we were grinding together all summer. I think we have the pieces and the team atmosphere that can really make a deep run in November."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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