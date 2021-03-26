Packers re-sign running back Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Aaron Jones, announced Friday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Although unconfirmed, earlier reports said Jones' new 4-year contract landed him a $48 million deal.

Jones was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He has since played 54 games with the Packers with 3,364 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.

