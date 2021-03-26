Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Packers re-sign running back Aaron Jones

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Leon Halip
Packers' tailback Aaron Jones graduates from UTEP, reps jersey
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 13:15:14-04

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Aaron Jones, announced Friday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Although unconfirmed, earlier reports said Jones' new 4-year contract landed him a $48 million deal.

Jones was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He has since played 54 games with the Packers with 3,364 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku