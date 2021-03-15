Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

The move removes one of the biggest names from the market at the start of a week in which NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Jones rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns last season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones could have made more money in free agency but wanted to stick with the green and gold.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

