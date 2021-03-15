Menu

Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones waves as he runs off the field. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 06:14:58-04

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

The move removes one of the biggest names from the market at the start of a week in which NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Jones rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns last season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones could have made more money in free agency but wanted to stick with the green and gold.

