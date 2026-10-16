Packers RB Josh Jacobs set to be removed from commissioner's exempt list Monday, reports say

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt list on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam ScheHe pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in Septemberfter.

Jacobs has been been on the list since August after he was charged following a May altercation with his girlfriend. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in September.

According to Schefter, the investigation will remain open for the NFL and the league reserves the right to add further discipline.

Jacobs, a three-time Pro Bowl running back, was not able to practice or play with the team while he was on the list. He was allowed at team facilities for meetings, individual workouts, therapy, rehab and other non-football activities.

He is expected to return to the field with the Packers for week 7, where they will face their NFC North rival Detroit Lions on the road.

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