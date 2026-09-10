Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs pleads no contest to 2 misdemeanor charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May altercation with his girlfriend.

Jacobs will be fined $1,000 for the battery charge. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the court will suspend the proceedings on the criminal damage charge for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement, according to his attorneys.

Jacobs was arrested May 26, three days after Hobart-Lawrence police officers came to his home to investigate a disturbance. Police said Jacobs’ girlfriend told them she had a lump on her head as a result of Jacobs’ actions.

He was charged in late August and the NFL subsequently placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevents the three-time Pro Bowl running back from playing or practicing but allows him to keep receiving a paycheck.

Upon request and with the club’s permission, players on the commissioner’s exempt list may be allowed at the facility for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other non-football activities.

Jacobs is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Statement from attorneys

Jacobs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III, released the following statement after court:

"Josh Jacobs today agreed to enter a plea of guilty or no contest to one count of Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property and one count of Misdemeanor Battery in Brown County Circuit Court. The State recommended and the Judge issued a fine of $1000 plus costs as sentence for the Battery Count. Under

the terms of the agreement, the Court will suspend the proceeding on the Criminal Damage to Property Count for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement.

With this agreement, Josh has accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter. Today’s resolution is set against a career long history of Josh’s community work while in the NFL, which has centered on the circumstances of his early life. For example, in 2022 his Raiders teammates selected him for the Ed Block Courage Award, an honor voted by players, citing his assistance to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. His 2020 partnership with Kia — built around his own experience of homelessness — generated $1 million for Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Positive Tomorrows, organizations serving homeless youth. He has since supported Milwaukee Fire Department safety programming, the NFL's TEAM UP against Human Trafficking initiative, Forge Ministries in Tulsa with a food trailer donation against hunger, Toys for Tots in Las Vegas, Make-A-Wish Foundation for sick children, USAA for military families, and Dairyland Sports, a Wisconsin nonprofit expanding athletic access for people with physical disabilities."

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