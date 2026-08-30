Packers RB Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner exempt list after criminal charges, per report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTMJ) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been placed on the commissioner exempt list Sunday after being charged with two misdemeanors, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Last week, Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested on May 26 on five charges after he turned himself in. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical.

Jacobs cannot practice or play while on the NFL's commissioner exempt list. However, he will still be paid and remain under contract. He does not count against the 53-man roster.

There is no set timeline for how long Jacobs could remain on the list. Only the NFL commissioner can take Jacobs off the list.

The NFL is continuing to review the situation.

Court records show Jacobs is due in court on Nov. 17.

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This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

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