Packers Quarterback Jordan Love announces birth of firstborn child

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone, announced the birth of their firstborn child on a Saturday Instagram post.

The couple initially announced they were expecting back in January of this year.

Love posted the exciting news on Instagram with a photo post captioned, "A full month with our little ray of sunshine. Rayna Capri Love, thank you for making our family whole, you are everything."

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Love, who took over as the Packers' starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers' departure, has been with Stone for several years, with the couple officially tying the knot in June 2025.

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