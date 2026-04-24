Packers, Jayden Reed agree to three-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Jayden Reed to a three-year contract extension, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday.

The extension is worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed, ESPN said.

Reed was picked up by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Before that, he was a standout player at Michigan State.

Reed broke his collarbone in the Packers' win against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11, 2025, which caused him to play in just seven games for the Packers in the 2025-26 NFL season.

In those seven games, he totaled 19 receptions on 22 targets for 207 yards and one touchdown. His most productive game last season was during the Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, 2025, in which he totaled 5 receptions for 55 yards. His only touchdown came during the Packers' win against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

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