GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers fans came together for an evening of laughs, tears, and memories to celebrate the life and legacy of Bob Harlan. The former Packers CEO and president died March 5 at 89 years old.

The celebration of life took place at Lambeau Field, a fitting location as Harlan led a $295 million renovation to make the stadium what it is today.

"Every team wants this. Every organization wants to make this miniature little city, whatever you want to call it. Where people can go, fans can go, and it can be a year-round destination. So that was part of the vision. I know my dad never in his wildest dreams thought it would lead to this," Kevin Harlan said.

Harlan's impact on the franchise's on-field success was just as significant. He put all the pieces together to win Super Bowl XXXI and laid a foundation for sustained success. Harlan was also the president when Ted Thompson hired head coach Mike McCarthy, who was in attendance today.

Watch: Packers fans and legends celebrate the life and legacy of Bob Harlan

Celebration of life held for Bob Harlan

"He was himself. And then as I got to know him when I came back here in '06, just really appreciated, you know, obviously the opportunity, but my memory always be him with a cup of coffee, you know, showing up in the office, 'How is Jessie? How are the boys doing?' So just, he was real," McCarthy said.

Hall of Fame General Manager Ron Wolf talked about when Harlan made the decision to hire him.

"For Bob Harlan to take a chance on me and to give me this opportunity again, as I said, it's a once-in-a-lifetime place and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Wolf said.

Together, their decision brought Brett Favre to the team.

"I said, 'Bob, we got our quarterback. All we have to do is give up a number one.' Short story, it worked out," Wolf said.

Many Packers fans were also in attendance today to show their respects to a man they admired from afar but felt like a friend.

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