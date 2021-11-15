Watch
Sports

Actions

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Seahawks Packers Football
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 20:13:57-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.

A week after he was forced to sit out a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent revelation that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone. Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage