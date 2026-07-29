Packers bike tradition returns for 81st year, and one big sister made sure her little sister had the moment

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hundreds of kids lined the path to Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday as the Green Bay Packers' bike tradition returned for its 81st year.

The tradition, one of the most cherished in the NFL, has kids waiting outside Lambeau Field with their bikes, hoping a player will choose to ride one to practice.

For 10-year-old Addison Layng, the day was never about her.

Addison had her own moment last summer when Edgerrin Cooper rode her bike to camp.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Addison Layng (left) spent three hours cheering, calling out to players, and doing whatever it took to make sure her little sister's first training camp was one to remember.

"I didn't really have a favorite Packer player back then… and then suddenly I rode with him, and I'm like, 'Hey, this guy's awesome,'" Addison said.

This year, she was determined to make sure her little sister, Sophie, had that same experience.

Player after player passed by as Addison called out, waved, and pleaded on her sister's behalf. Free agent safety Mark Perry eventually heard her and walked Sophie's bike to practice.

"It was her first time, and I remember when it was my first time, and I didn't get chosen… and I didn't want her first time to be like that, so I made sure that she got picked," Addison said.

After a three-hour wait, Addison's mission was complete — but the day wasn't over. Nazir Stackhouse also stopped and rode Addison's bike to practice.

"His helmet was also really heavy. I don't remember the last one being that heavy," Addison said.

Families who want their child's bike ridden to practice should plan to arrive a few hours early. The bike tradition is only held during public practices.

The 2026 Packers public training camp practice schedule is below. All practices begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29

Wednesday, July 30

Thursday, July 31

Sunday, Aug. 2

Monday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 7

Monday, Aug. 10

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Sunday, Aug. 16

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Sunday, Aug. 24

Tuesday, Aug. 26 (Joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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