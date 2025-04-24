Owner of Milwaukee Tour Company excited to offer an NFL-themed experience the draft takes over Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's popular electric vehicle tour company is offering a special NFL-themed experience as the draft takes over Wisconsin this week.

City Tours MKE, known for its electric vehicles that buzz throughout Milwaukee taking riders to iconic landmarks and breweries, has created a special tour highlighting Milwaukee's contributions to the NFL and the Green Bay Packers.

"It's been wild to see how much buzz is around the NFL draft," said City Tours MKE owner Megan Miles.

Tour guide Tom Gustafson, a former high school and college football player, has been showing people around Milwaukee for several years. Now he's using his football knowledge to educate visitors about the city's football connections.

"You get to experience the whole city of Milwaukee and dive into the Green Bay Packers and the NFL experience," Gustafson said.

The tour begins at City Tours' home base at Station 1846 before traveling through downtown to the Wisconsin Athletic Walk of Fame at the Panther Arena. It then passes the Hilton Milwaukee, site of the 1940 NFL Draft, continues to the Journey House Packers Field behind the Mitchell Park Domes, and concludes at American Family Field, where the old County Stadium once hosted many Packers games.

The experience isn't just for tourists visiting Wisconsin for the draft. Miles says locals often discover new aspects of their city.

"The sightseeing tour—my favorite is when locals who think they already know Milwaukee, or they know enough and don't need to take a tour—come and take a tour and are like, 'Oh my gosh, I had no idea what Milwaukee had to offer, our history and other things to do.' So that's always exciting," Miles said.

Tickets are still available for the Draft Tour. Every ticket includes beer and cheese curds at the first stop. You can find more information and tickets here.

