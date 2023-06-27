Overcoming air quality hurdles at U.S. Senior Open amid Canadian wildfire smoke

You can tell being up here in Stevens Point for the U.S. Senior Open there is a little bit of a haze in the air.

The air quality? Not so great. Steve Stricker says it is not affecting him all that much. But Jerry Kelly will have a pregame routine.

"It affects my nose," Kelly says. "I've got a routine where I've got to do some extra allergy things. Morning and night, just to make sure I'm able to breathe. And that really is your energy. Your lifeblood so yeah I'll be focusing on my preparation for that. I didn't know the fires were still burning but that was my guess yesterday."

"It's not affecting me but it's annoying," Duane Geyer of Mount Pleasant says. "We have a second home up here and it's been bothering us for a while. And it doesn't bother me breathing but it does bother other people breathing."

"I think it would be nice if it was a little clearer out here because it's such a beautiful course that it's just looking a little overcast. And I feel bad for the people that do have conditions that are compromised by it," Jill Geyer of Mount Pleasant says "But hoping it goes away soon."

And if you can believe this? I know it isn't smell-o-vision, but here in Stevens Point? You can smell smoke.

