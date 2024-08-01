Young gymnasts celebrate Team USA and Simone Biles' historic win

A burst of pure joy broke out as young gymnasts saw Simone Biles make Olympic history again, clinching the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics finals.

"I was clapping [and] I was cheering," 9-year-old Lailah shared.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh yes,'" 9-year-old Cecelia recalled.

"Her winning another gold medal just shows people she's not a quitter," said Joselyn, another 9-year-old gymnast.

"Infinite Gymnastics" hosted a watch party at their Mequon location Thursday, bringing together young athletes eager to see their favorite stars on the world stage.

"I really wanna be one," 7-year-old Genevieve stated.

TMJ4 reporter Mary Jo Ola asked the gymnasts why they felt inspired watching the Olympics.

"Because it tells me to never give up," said 9-year-old Annabella.

"Because I wanna grow up to be like Simone Biles combined with Jordan and Suni so I can be like the best gymnast," 10-year-old Aubree explained.

"I really want to be like Simone Biles," 9-year-old Heba stated.

"They're just also friendly to each other. It's really cool to watch them," said 8-year-old Myles.

As the girls got comfortable, the owner of "Infinite Gymnastics," Maia Puleo, said that she wanted them to see what was possible.

"I want them to feel inspired. That they can do anything and just observe the power of friendship with all of the girls out there," Puleo added.

For all of these young gymnasts watching Team U.S.A. is truly powerful.

"It just makes me have so much courage," said Myles. "Simone Biles gives me that."

