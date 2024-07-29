'I shed a tear': Wisconsin teachers get the Olympic experience in Paris

From holding an Olympic torch to cheering on the world's best athletes in person, two Wisconsin teachers are relishing their experience in Paris.

Kathi Koepke and Emily Paprocki spent two years planning this trip for the 2024 Olympics.

TMJ4 News Kathi Koepke and Emily Paprocki

"Well, I'll say I shed a tear at the beginning of seeing the first match because there's so much anticipation," Paprocki said.

"It's just fun after watching it on TV for so long to finally be here and witness it for ourselves. It's amazing," Koepke added.

Koepke teaches at Arrowhead High School. Paprocki is a teacher at Brookfield East.

TMJ4 News Kathi Koepke and Emily Paprocki.

They say the volunteers and everyone across the city have been warm and welcoming.

At the Team USA house, the friends met Flavor Flav. The rapper stopped for a selfie after making headlines for hyping up and sponsoring the U.S. Women's Water Polo Team.

TMJ4 News Kathi Koepke and Emily Paprocki meet Flavor Flav.

"I thought, 'Oh, that looks like someone that I know.' At a closer glance, when he had two big clocks hanging from his neck, I was like, okay, that's who it is," Paprocki explained.

As language teachers, getting to know people from all over the world has been touching.

"We just were sitting on some steps talking to some people from the Czech Republic and hearing their story, they're coming to watch their friend do fencing. And so it's been cool just to meet people," Koepke shared.

"It's special. It has been a really great experience. Just being with other people and experiencing something altogether," Koepke stated.

The friends were eager to see events that they may not catch at home including field hockey, water polo, beach volleyball, and badminton.

