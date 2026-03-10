Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wisconsin duo Dwyer, Emt lead U.S. to dramatic win to advance to wheelchair curling semifinals

Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games - Friday 6 March 2026
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Laura Dwyer of the US releases a stone as teammate Stephen Emt looks on during the match between USA and China Wheelchair Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7 at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday March 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
In a win-or-go-home match, the United States mixed-doubles wheelchair curling team upset previously undefeated China in a dramatic, come-from-behind victory to advance to the semifinals.

The mixed-doubles team is comprised of two Wisconsin natives: Laura Dwyer of Oconomowoc and Steve Emt of DeForest. The pair already made history as the first U.S. team to compete in wheelchair mixed-doubles curling at the Paralympic Winter Games.

"In two years, we've only lost one game domestically. Internationally, a couple more, but we're the two-time national champions now. Went to South Dakota, winning the trials there," Emt said.

Dwyer, a Hartland native who now lives in Oconomowoc, has inspired her community after overcoming a life-changing injury. In 2012, a tree branch fell on her while she was landscaping and broke her spine.

"It absolutely changed my life. I was a landscaper for 18 years prior to my accident and a mom of two young boys," Dwyer said. "What am I gonna do. What will my life look like moving forward? How am I gonna to be a mom? How am I'm going to earn a living? How am I'm going to manage in a wheelchair?"

Her friends and family have raised $45,000 to help fund her Paralympic journey.

Team USA will take on Korea in the semifinals at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. The event will be available for streaming through NBC.

