Winter Olympics recap: Franjo von Allmen wins his 3rd gold, Chloe Kim and NHL stars get rolling

MILAN (AP) — Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland looks like a breakout star of the Milan Cortina Olympics after winning his third gold medal. Jordan Stolz has one gold and is targeting three more. And Chloe Kim and a bunch of NHL stars are just getting started.

Von Allmen won the super-G in Bormio on Wednesday to become the third man with three victories in Alpine skiing at one Winter Games. It hadn't been done since 1968.

That's not a priority for von Allmen, though. He said he's just staying in the moment. As for history, “maybe in a few years it will be important for me,” he added.

Von Allmen won the downhill on Saturday and paired with Tanguy Nef to win the team combined Monday.

Skating and waiting for Stolz

Jordan Stolz won the first of what could be four gold medals at these Winter Olympics in men's 1,000-meter speedskating.

The 21-year-old from Wisconsin set an Olympic record with his time but had to wait longer than usual for his victory to be confirmed because another skater was given a do-over after being bumped during his race.

When Joep Wennermars of the Netherlands failed to beat Stolz, it was time for the American to take a delayed victory lap.

Ice dancing favorites beaten by French duo

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates sought gold but ended up with silver as they were upset by France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

Cizeron became the first skater to win back-to-back ice dance gold with different partners. The Canadian team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took bronze ahead of Italian and British contenders.

NHL stars back on Olympic ice

The puck dropped on men's hockey on Wednesday, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.

It started with the Juraj Slafkovsky show, part two.

The Slovakian forward who lit up the 2022 Olympics as a 17-year-old tournament MVP returned as an NHL star with the Montreal Canadiens and picked up where he left off.

Slafkovsky finished with two goals, including the tournament opener, and one assist as Slovakia upset 2022 gold medalist Finland 4-1 in the first game of the preliminary round.

The one team without NHL players, host nation Italy, pushed Sweden hard in a 5-2 loss. It was a one-goal game with five minutes remaining.

The NHL opted not to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics of 2018, and pandemic-related scheduling issues prompted the league to skip the Beijing Games in 2022.

Kim off to a flying start

The halfpipe three-peat attempt began promisingly for Chloe Kim on Wednesday as she finished first in qualifying while wearing a shoulder brace.

After a shoulder injury disrupted her buildup to the Games, Kim credited her muscle memory and a “very well-behaved” shoulder for getting her through to the 12-athlete final on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the mountains, Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf won gold and silver for the United States in women’s freestyle moguls skiing.

Host nation Italy's luge team won two gold medals in one evening, first in the new event of women's doubles, then an hour later in men's doubles. That put the Italian medal count for the Milan Cortina Games at 13, tied with Norway for the most. The U.S. has 12.

Jens Luraas Oftebro of Norway overtook rivals and plowed through deep, slushy snow for gold in the Nordic combined normal hill event. And in the women's 15-kilometer individual biathlon, Julia Simon became the first Frenchwoman to win gold and teammate Lou Jeanmonnot took silver.

Team Canada ‘heartbroken’ after shooting

The Canadian team at the Winter Olympics issued a statement saying it is “heartbroken” after waking to the news of a deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community,” the statement said.

A standoff between Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych and the International Olympic Committee rumbled on as he again trained in a helmet decorated with portraits of Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks, many of them athletes. The IOC says it won't allow the helmet in competition.

