Winter Olympics highlights: Xandra wins second gold at Winter Olympics; relive pairs short program

Hase and Volodin on top after pairs short program

Look back at the pairs short program, as Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin have the lead at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Xandra Velzeboer ekes out 1000m win in Milan

After cruising to the front of her quarterfinals and semifinals heats, Xandra Velzeboer fought her way to the front of the pack in the 1000m final, claiming her second gold of the 2026 Olympics.

U.S. in medal contention after Run 2 of two-man bobsled

The United States' Frank Del Duca and Joshua Williamson stayed in 4th after Run 2 of the two-man bobsled event, but made up time and now sit just a tenth of a second out of bronze medal position.

Top drone shots, POV views and cinematic scenes from Milan

Take a look at some of the best drone shots, POV views and cinematic scenes from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

