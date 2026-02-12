Winter Olympics highlights: U.S. women’s curling opens with win; Mickel, Wendler advance to men’s moguls final

Chock/Bates, Cizeron/Fournier Beaudry battle to the finish

Relive the dramatic end to the ice dance competition between Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. and France's Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry, culminating with a tightly-contested free dance.

Charlie Mickel, Landon Wendler advance to men's moguls final

Americans Charlie Mickel and Landon Wendler advance to the men's moguls final after finishing in third and seventh respectively in the second round of qualifying. Australia's Cooper Woods also advanced.

USA women's curling opens Olympics with win over South Korea

The U.S. women's curling team had five stolen points in an 8-4 victory over South Korea on Thursday, Day 1 of the women's curling competition at the Milan Cortina Games.

