Winter Olympics highlights: U.S. curlers take down Canada; Lindsey Vonn returns

From U.S. curlers taking down unbeaten Canada to Vonn’s return after an ACL tear and Team USA figure skaters’ “unheard of” talent, see Friday’s 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic highlights.

U.S. mixed doubles curlers take down unbeaten Canada

The U.S. team of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin stayed perfect in Cortina with a win over unbeaten Canada on Day 3 of mixed doubles curling competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Radamus speeds to top-3 time in men's downhill training

Canada's James Crawford set the top mark in the final official training session before the men's downhill race, but American dark horse River Radamus wasn't far behind.

Vonn competes in downhill training a week after tearing ACL

Lindsey Vonn returned to the slopes just a week after rupturing her ACL to participate in a downhill training run ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

Why Team USA's figure skaters are so good it's 'unheard of'

With three reigning world champions, the U.S. figure skating team is primed for Olympic gold. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir break down what makes Ilia Malinin, aka the "Quad God," and his teammates so exceptional.

