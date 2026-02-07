Winter Olympics highlights: First gold medal awarded; U.S. falls to Great Britain in first curling loss

Von Allmen charges to Olympic downhill gold in Bormio

Franjo von Allmen won the first gold medal awarded at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, conquering the Stelvio downhill. Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris of Italy claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

USA falls to Great Britain for first curling loss in Cortina

After allowing a big end to the U.S. in the fifth, Team GB responded with single points in each of the sixth and seventh ends on the way to a victory over the Americans, their first loss of the Milan Cortina Games.

Sweden claims gold and silver in women's skiathlon

With an impressive lead in the race, Sweden's Frida Karlsson won the women's skiathlon on the first day of cross-country skiing competition at Milan Cortina.

USA's Gustafson, Greiner take first luge runs

Jonny Gustafson and Matt Greiner represented Team USA in the men's luge singles event and took their first run Saturday.

Gu, Gremaud, USA's Krumme head to freeski slopestyle final

The rematch for freeski slopestyle gold is on between Swiss Mathilde Gremaud and China's Eileen Gu, who qualified 1-2 for the final. Great Britain's Kirsty Muir and American Avery Krumme qualified 3rd and 4th.

Forehand, Hall, Ralph of U.S. make freeski slopestyle final

Americans Alex Hall (71.63), Konnor Ralph (68.91) and Mac Forehand (74.46) placed a respective 8th, 10th and 6th in men's freeski slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

