Winter Olympics Day 9: What to watch for on Friday, February 11

It is day 9 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which means the games are halfway over! It's been a fun ride so far, so let's hope that continues. Here's what's in store for today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

Five events are airing in primetime tonight on TMJ4, including some qualifying and some final events. The night begins at 7 p.m. CST with men's individual large hill ski jumping, the qualifying round.

At 7:20 p.m. is the men's 500m short track qualifying event, followed by the mixed team cross snowboarding final at 8:15 p.m.

Following the snowboarding, at 9 p.m., viewers can watch women's downhill alpine skiing training. Then, the final events of the night are the women's 100m short track final and men's short track relay semifinal. Those kickoff at 9:15 p.m.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

All TMJ4 News shows will air on time today, with newscasts at noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

There's a possibility we see three hockey players from Wisconsin, should the U.S. women's hockey team make it to the quarterfinals. Those four are Alex Cavillini, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Here are the medal events happening today:

Alpine skiing - women's super G

Biathlon - women's 7.5km sprint

Cross-Country skiing - men's 15km classical

Short track - women's 1000m

Skeleton - men's heats 3 and 4

Snowboarding - men's halfpipe final

Speed skating - men's 10,000m

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

