Winter Olympics Day 8: What to watch for on Thursday, February 10

Welcome to day seven of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

Primetime has a couple of finals events scheduled this Thursday.

The night will begin with mixed team aerial freestyle skiing, the final. That begins at 7 p.m. CST. Next, at 7:30 p.m., will be the men's snowboarding halfpipe final.

Thursday's final primetime event of the night will begin at 9 p.m. with women's super G alpine skiing.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air on time today with newscasts at noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

Which medals are being handed out today?

There are several finals events happening Thursday, they are:

Alpine skiing - men's combined

Cross-country skiing - women's 10km classical

Figure skating - men's free skate

Freestyle skiing - mixed team aerials

Luge - Team relay competition

Snowboarding - women's halfpipe final, men's snowboard cross

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

