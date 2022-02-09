Winter Olympics Day 7: What to watch for on Wednesday, February 9

Welcome to day seven of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's an exciting primetime night for the Winter Olympics with four different sports airing on TMJ4.

The night begins with short track speed skating at 7 p.m. CST. That is followed by the women's snowboarding halfpipe final at 7:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., viewers can watch the men's alpine skiing combined downhill event followed by men's free skate figure skating at 9:40 p.m.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. will start at 11:30 p.m. tonight instead of 10 p.m. All other newscasts will air on time.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

The women's hockey preliminary takes place on Tuesday, where the U.S. will take on Canada. Two Wisconsinites are competing with USA hockey during these Olympics Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Wednesday. They are:

Alpine skiing - women's slalom

Freestyle skiing - men's big air final

Luge - Doubles

Nordic Combined - men's individual normal hill, men's 10km

Short Track - men's 1500m

Snowboarding - women's snowboarding cross

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

