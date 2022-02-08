Winter Olympics Day 6: What to watch for on Tuesday, February 8

Welcome to day six of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

There is a variety of Olympic sports airing on primetime tonight, beginning with the third and final runs in Women's Luge at 7 p.m. CST. At 7:30, viewers can watch the qualifying round of women's snowboarding, halfpipe.

The first run of women's slalom alpine skiing is next at 8:15 p.m. CST, with the following event still to be determined.

Primetime will wrap up Tuesday with the men's big air final in freestyle skiing. That event begins at 9 p.m.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air as normal today, with newscasts at noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10!

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

The women's hockey preliminary takes place on Tuesday, where the U.S. will take on Canada. Three Wisconsinites are competing with USA hockey during these Olympics, Alex Cavillini, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medal events airing today. They are:

Alpine skiing - Men's super-G

Biathlon - Men's 20km individual

Cross-country skiing - Men's and women's individual sprint freestyle

Curling- Mixed doubles

Figure skating - Men's short program

Freestyle skiing - women's big air final

Luge - singles runs

Snowboarding - men's and women's parallel giant slalom

Speed skating - Men's 1500M

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip