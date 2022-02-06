Winter Olympics Day 4: What to watch for on Sunday, Feb. 6

Welcome to day four of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m. Events on Sunday are alpine skiing (Men's downhill), cross-country skiing (Men's skiathlon from the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou), curling (Mixed Doubles Round Robin), figure skating (Team event: Women's short program, pairs free skate), freestyle skiing (Women's moguls second-round qualifying and finals from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou), women's hockey, luge (Men's singles runs 3 & 4), ski jumping (Men's individual normal hill final), snowboarding (Women's slopestyle final and men's slopestyle qualifying from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou) and speed skating (Men's 5000m).

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air newscasts at 5 and 10:30.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

Kevin Bolger is on the US cross country skiing team.

The US's curling team includes Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth.

The US women's hockey team includes Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey and Abby Roque.

Anna Hoffman and Courtney Rummel are on the US ski jumping team.

Jordan Stolz is on the US speedskating team.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Medals are being handed out for alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, luge, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

