Winter Olympics Day 3: What to watch for on Saturday, Feb. 5

Welcome to day three of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m. Events on Saturday are biathlon (Mixed relay from the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou), cross-country skiing (Women's skiathlon from the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou), curling (Mixed Doubles Round Robin), freestyle skiing (Men's moguls second-round qualifying and finals from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou), women's hockey, luge (Men's singles runs 1 & 2), short track (Men's singles runs 1 & 2), ski jumping (Men's individual normal hill qualification, women's individual normal hill final), snowboarding (Women's slopestyle qualifying from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou), and speedskating (Women's 3000m).

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air as normal today with newscast at 5. The 10 p.m. newscast is slotted to air starting at 10:30p.m.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

The US's curling team includes Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth.

The US women's hockey team includes Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey and Abby Roque.

The US biathlon team includes Deedra Irwin and Paul Schommer.

Anna Hoffman and Courtney Rummel are on the US ski jumping team.

Jordan Stolz is on the speedskating team.

Kevin Bolger is on the US cross country skiing team.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Medals are being handed out for biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, short track, ski jumping and speedskating.

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip