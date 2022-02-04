Winter Olympics Day 2: What to watch for on Friday, Feb. 4

Welcome to day two of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m. Opening ceremonies kick off on Friday at 5:30 a.m. The events today are curling (Mixed Doubles Round Robin), figure skating (Men's short program, rhythm dance, and pairs short program) and women's hockey.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air newscasts at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m. There is no noon newscast.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

Curling mixed doubles round robin continues on Friday with the US team facing off against Sweden. The US's curling teams include Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth.

Which medals are being handed out today?

No medals because the games just began!

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

