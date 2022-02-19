Watch
Winter Olympics Day 17: What to watch for on Saturday, February 19

Gregory Bull/AP
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 07:28:28-05

Welcome to day 17 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. There are nine different events happening.

The events include: alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, and speedskating.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Biathlon - Deedra Irwin
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Nina Roth
Cross-country skiing - Kevin Bolger

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Saturday. They are:

  • Alpine skiing - mixed team
  • Biathlon - women's 12.5km mass start
  • Bobsled - four-man heats 1 & 2, two-woman heats 3 & 4
  • Cross-country skiing - men's 50km freestyle
  • Curling - men's gold medal game, women's bronze medal game
  • Figure skating - pairs free skate
  • Freestyle skiing - men's halfpipe final
  • Hockey - men's bronze medal game
  • Speed skating - men's and women's mass start

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

