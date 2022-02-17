Winter Olympics Day 15: What to watch for on Thursday, February 17

Welcome to day 15 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. There are six different events happening.

The events include: alpine skiing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, nordic combined, and speed skating.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini

Nordic Combined - Ben Loomis

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Thursday. They are:

Alpine Skiing - women's combined

Figure Skating - women's free skate

Freestyle Skiing - women's and men's halfpipe qualifying, women's ski cross qualifying and finals from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou

Hockey - women's gold medal game

Nordic Combined - men's team large hill, men's team 4x5 10km

Speed Skating - women's 1000m

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. will start at 10:30 p.m. tonight instead of 10 p.m. All other newscasts will air on time.

