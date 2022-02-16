Winter Olympics Day 14: What to watch for on Wednesday, February 16

Welcome to day 14 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. The events are: Alpine skiing (Men's slalom), biathlon (Men's 4x7.5km relay), cross-country skiing (Men's and women's team sprint classical qualifying and finals), freestyle skiing (Men's aerials finals), hockey (Women's Bronze Medal Game, Men's Quarterfinals), short track (Men's 5000m relay, women's 1500m).

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Hockey: Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Alex Cavillini, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey

Biathlon: Paul Schommer

Which medals are being handed out today?

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

