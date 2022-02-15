Watch
Winter Olympics Day 13: What to watch for on Tuesday, February 15

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The logos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are seen at an exhibit at a visitors center at the Winter Olympic venues in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 07:11:13-05

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. There are nine different events happening.

The events include: alpine skiing, biathlon, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, nordic combined, snowboarding, and speed skating.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Biathlon - Deedra Irwin and Paul Schommer
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini
Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel
Speed Skating - Jordan Stolz

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Tuesday. They are:

  • Alpine Skiing - women's downhill
  • Biathlon - men's 4x7.5km relay
  • Figure Skatin - women's short program
  • Freestyle Skiing - men's slopestyle final
  • Nordic Combined - men's individual large hill, Men's 10km
  • Snowboarding - women's and men's big air finals
  • Speed Skating - men's and women's team pursuit finals

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

