Winter Olympics Day 13: What to watch for on Tuesday, February 15

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:
What's being featured on primetime tonight?
It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. There are nine different events happening.
The events include: alpine skiing, biathlon, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, nordic combined, snowboarding, and speed skating.
NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Athlete Watch:
Biathlon - Deedra Irwin and Paul Schommer
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini
Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel
Speed Skating - Jordan Stolz
Which medals are being handed out today?
Several sports have medaling events happening Tuesday. They are:
- Alpine Skiing - women's downhill
- Biathlon - men's 4x7.5km relay
- Figure Skatin - women's short program
- Freestyle Skiing - men's slopestyle final
- Nordic Combined - men's individual large hill, Men's 10km
- Snowboarding - women's and men's big air finals
- Speed Skating - men's and women's team pursuit finals
How can I watch?
NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.
All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.
If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.