Winter Olympics Day 12: What to watch for on Monday, February 14

Ashley Landis/AP
Graeme Fish of Canada competes in the men's speedskating 10,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Beijing Olympics Speedskating
Posted at 5:19 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 06:19:13-05

Welcome to day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic. There are seven different events happening.

The events include: bobsled, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, ski jumping, and snowboarding.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavillini
Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Monday. They are:

  • Figure Skating - Ice Dancing: Free Dance
  • Freestyle Skiing - women's slopestyle, women's aerials
  • Ski Jumping - men's team final

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

