Winter Olympics Day 12: What to watch for on Monday, February 14

Welcome to day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic. There are seven different events happening.

The events include: bobsled, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, ski jumping, and snowboarding.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth

Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavillini

Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Monday. They are:

Figure Skating - Ice Dancing: Free Dance

Freestyle Skiing - women's slopestyle, women's aerials

Ski Jumping - men's team final

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

