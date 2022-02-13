Winter Olympics Day 11: What to watch for on Sunday, February 13

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympics. There are nine different events happening today.

The events include: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross country skiing, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey, short track and speed skating.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Biathlon - Paul Schrommer and Deedra Irwin

Cross County Skiing - Ben Loomis and Kevin Bolger

Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth

Hockey - Alex Cavallini and Amanda Kessel

Speed Skating - Jordan Stolz

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medal events happening. They are:

Alpine skiing - men's giant slalom

Biathlon - women's 10km and men's 12.5km pursuits

Cross-Country Skiing - men's 4x10km relay

Short Track: women's 3000m relay, men's 500m

Speed Skating: women's 500m

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip