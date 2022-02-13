Watch
Sports2022 Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics Day 11: What to watch for on Sunday, February 13

Francisco Seco/AP
Germany's Andre Hoeflich competes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Olympics
Posted at 4:54 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 17:54:20-05

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympics. There are nine different events happening today.

The events include: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross country skiing, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey, short track and speed skating.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Biathlon - Paul Schrommer and Deedra Irwin
Cross County Skiing - Ben Loomis and Kevin Bolger
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Alex Cavallini and Amanda Kessel
Speed Skating - Jordan Stolz

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medal events happening. They are:

  • Alpine skiing - men's giant slalom
  • Biathlon - women's 10km and men's 12.5km pursuits
  • Cross-Country Skiing - men's 4x10km relay
  • Short Track: women's 3000m relay, men's 500m
  • Speed Skating: women's 500m

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

