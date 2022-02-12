Winter Olympics Day 10: What to watch for on Saturday, February 12

Welcome to day 10! It's been over a week since the 2022 Winter Olympics began, and there are 8 days left! Here's what's on the schedule for tonight:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

Primetime Olympics coverage begins at 7 p.m. tonight on TMJ4 with women's third and final skeleton runs. That will air for approximately 30 minutes before women's monobob bobsled is set to begin. TMJ4 will air the first run of that before figure skating takes over.

Figure skating is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. with rhythm dance. That will be on until 8:15. The next event to air will be alpine skiing, men's giant slalom.

At 8:45 p.m., figure skating returns with more rhythm dance. Then, at 9:30 p.m. the second run of women's bobsled monobob will air.

The final event will kickoff at 9:45, but what event is still to be determined.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 has newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

U.S. women's hockey team has made it to the quarterfinals and that team includes Wisconsin's Alex Cavillini, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel.

Which medals are being handed out today?

There are several medal events happening today. They are:

Biathlon - men's 10km sprint

Cross-country skiing - women's 4x5km relay

Figure skating - ice dancing: rhythm dance

Skeleton - women's hears 3 and 4

Ski jumping - men's large hill final

Snowboarding - mixed team snowboard cross

Speed skating - men's 500m

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

