Winter Olympics Day 1: What to watch for on Thursday, Feb. 3

Welcome to day one of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

NBC primetime coverage begins Feb. 3 and continues daily at 7 p.m. Events on Thursday include curling, freestyle skiing and women's hockey.

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air newscasts at 12, 4, 5, 6, 6:30 and 11 p.m.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

The US women's hockey team includes Wisconsin's Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Alex Cavillini, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey and Abby Roque.

The US curling team includes Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth.

Which medals are being handed out today?

No medals because the games officially begin on Friday!

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip