Winter Olympic highlights: Team USA’s historic silver; Shiffrin ends medal drought

Schumacher, Ogden capture historic team sprint silver

American Gus Schumacher bravely chased Joahnnes Hoesflot Klaebo across the finish line of the men's cross-country skiing team sprint free. With his teammate, Klaebo claimed his fifth gold medal at Milan Cortina.

'Canine calamity': Dog races on cross-country skiing course

In the women’s cross-country skiing team sprint qualification, a dog ran onto the course and zoomed with two skiers across the finish line. The good boy's sprint was caught by the photo finish camera.

Shiffrin highlights the top moments from slalom Run 1

Mikaela Shiffrin threw down the fastest Run 1 time of the women's Olympic slalom race in Cortina, while Germany's Lena Duerr came in second and Cornelia Oehlund placed third.

Mikaela Shiffrin summits Olympic podium with slalom gold

Entering Run 2 with a 0.82-second lead, Mikaela Shiffrin put the pedal down to win gold in the women's slalom by 1.5 seconds, the largest margin of victory in any Olympic Alpine skiing event since Nagano 1998.

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error