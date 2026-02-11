Winter Olympic highlights: Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver, Chloe Kim cruises into halfpipe final

Chloe Kim cruises into halfpipe final despite injury

A month after tearing her labrum, two-time defending Olympic champ Chloe Kim topped qualifying in snowboard halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Games. Japan's Sara Shimizu and Kim's U.S. teammate Maddie Mastro took 2nd and 3rd.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle throws down silver-worthy performance

For the second consecutive Winter Olympic Games, Ryan Cochran-Siegle captured a silver medal in the super-G event.

