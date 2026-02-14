Winter Olympic highlights: ‘Quad God’ stumbles, Australia wins dual moguls gold

How Malinin's shocking missteps led to Shaidorov's gold

The stage was set for Ilia Malinin, but the "Quad God" made multiple errors on the biggest stage, allowing Mikhail Shaidorov to win gold at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Anthony wins dual moguls gold; Kauf, Lemley round out podium

Australia's Jakara Anthony won the first ever Olympic gold in dual moguls after besting Jaelin Kauf (USA) in the big final. Liz Lemley (USA) narrowly edged out France's Perrine Laffont for bronze.

U.S. women's speed skating pursuit team advances to semis

Led by 2018 team pursuit bronze medalists Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello, the U.S. women's speed skating team finished fourth to advance to the semifinals. They face off against Canada on Tuesday.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins historic gold medal for Brazil

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen claimed gold in the men's giant slalom, becoming the first Brazilian to earn a medal at the Winter Games. Swiss superstar Marco Odermatt snagged silver and Loic Meillard captured bronze.

Team USA holds on for men's curling win over Germany

The U.S. scored four in the first end, and while Germany tried to claw their way back the Americans held on to that early lead for an 8-6 win, their second victory of the Milan Cortina Games.

