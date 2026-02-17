Winter Olympic highlights: Meyers Taylor wins monobob gold, China tops USA in curling

Miura/Kihara vault from 5th to 1st with flawless free skate

Look back on the best moments from the pairs free skate, where Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara had a phenomenal showing to move from outside the podium to the top of it.

Elana Meyers Taylor representing more than just Team USA

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor explains how her children have become her "why" and what went into her gold win in the women's monobob.

China scores 3 in 8th, 10th for curling win over Team USA

A steal of three in the eighth end and a score of three more in the 10th helped China's men's curling team to an 8-5 win over Team USA in round-robin play on Tuesday at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Fans celebrate Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz's gold at Pettit National Ice Center

