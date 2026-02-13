Winter Olympic highlights: Gaon Choi stuns Chloe Kim, Josie Baff makes Aussie history

How Gaon Choi shocked Chloe Kim for amazing halfpipe gold

Gaon Choi spoiled Chloe Kim's bid for a halfpipe three-peat, upsetting the American in dramatic fashion to win gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Josie Baff strikes gold: Australia's first women's SBX medal

Josie Baff streaked down the slope to claim gold, marking Australia's first Olympic medal in women's snowboard cross. Czech Eva Adamczykova and Italian Michela Moioli were hot on her heels to take silver and bronze.

Klaebo skis towards history with eighth Olympic gold

With a gold medal in the men's 10km free, Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo tied the record for most gold medals at a Winter Olympic Games.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error