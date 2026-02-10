Winter Olympic highlights: Ben Ogden ends 50-year Olympic medal drought, new drone shots

Cinematic drone shots from Milan Cortina

Take a look at some of the best drone shots from the 2026 Winter Olympics, including views from across Italy.

Stoddard crashes; Santos-Griswold, Letai advance in 500m

In their first race of the 2026 Olympics, world No. 3 Corinne Stoddard lost her balance and fell in the final laps of the 500m, while teammates Kristen Santos-Griswold and Julie Letai advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ben Ogden earns silver, Klaebo gold in men's sprint classic

Ben Ogden took silver in the cross-country sprint classic, ending a 50-year Olympic medal drought for the U.S. men's cross-country team. Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold and Oskar Opstad Vike earned bronze.

Norway's Ruud upends Hall title defense in ski slopestyle

Norwegian Birk Ruud stole the show in men's freeski slopestyle, toppling defending champ Alex Hall of the U.S. by about a half-point (86.28 to 85.75) for gold at the 2026 Winter Games. Luca Harrington (NZL) took bronze.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error