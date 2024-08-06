WI French teacher shows Milwaukee pride at the Olympics, opens up about her travels

While world-class athletes compete at the Summer Olympics, a Milwaukee French teacher says being there to witness it all is a dream come true.

"Every day I've been counting my blessings. I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Jenny Rath told TMJ4 News.

Jenny Rath

Rath, who teaches at Milwaukee School of Languages, is filled with gratitude as she opened up about her experience in France.

Jenny Rath

"I thought it was inaccessible to me at first. I'm a teacher I don't make enough money to go out to the Olympics," Rath stated.

But with careful planning, she made it happen.

From soccer to tennis, Rath adores every experience.

"Went to Roland Garros, which was a dream come true because I'm a tennis player and that's where the French Open is. I got to see Djokovic play. I got to see Taylor Fritz play...Coco and Jessica so it was just amazing," Rath shared.

Jenny Rath

The Wisconsin teacher has been showing off her Milwaukee pride and even made a sign for Giannis' game against Australia.

"Unfortunately, I was in the second level so I don't think he got to see it but maybe he'll see this newscast," Rath explained.

Jenny Rath

One of the many highlights was seeing another international fan favorite, Snoop Dogg.

"That was a must-see," Rath said. "He's just such a positive energy behind everything and represents what the Olympics is all about in my opinion."

Even at a global event, Rath was reminded how small the world can feel.

"What's funny is that in the Djokovic match at Roland Garros, I was sitting next to people that were from Menomonee Falls, so that was just crazy," Rath recalled.

Jenny Rath

Now halfway through her trip, Rath feels strongly that her French helped bridge divides when meeting new people, making this first Olympic experience unforgettable.

"I get to know people's families and why they're here for the Olympics," Rath said. "There's just a lot more things I can talk about with them and make that connection."

