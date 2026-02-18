What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Wednesday: Feb. 18

The U.S. men's hockey team will face off against Sweden Wednesday afternoon for the quarterfinals.

The U.S. beat Germany 5-1 Sunday in their final game of group play, while Sweden topped Latvia.

The game will air beginning at 2:10 p.m. CT on TMJ4.

Wisconsin athletes Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid will both take part in the women's biathlon 4x6 km Relay to air at 2;45 p.m. on USA Network.

Irwin grew up in Pulaski, Wisconsin, outside of Green Bay, with dreams of becoming an Olympian in track and field.

Irwin qualified for the FIS-U 2023 World Championship in 2015, where she met her future U.S Biathlon teammate Joanne Reid.

Reid, who was born in Madison, Wisconsin, is the daughter of Olympic speed skater Beth Heiden and niece of five-time Olympic gold medalist Eric Heiden.

She was an NCAA champion cross-country skier at the University of Colorado-Boulder. She transitioned to biathlon in 2015, making her World Cup debut in 2016

For a full schedule of Monday's Olympic events and how to watch, see below:

