What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Kewaskum native and two-time Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz will be looking to bring home gold Wednesday as he competes in the men's 1,000 meters. The competition begins at 11:30 a.m. on TMJ4 and Peacock.

Stolz will also compete later in the week in the men's 500 meters, men's 1500 meters and men's mass start.

Speed skating is just part of Wednesday's action. Here's what's happening and how to watch (all times are in CST)

TMJ4

11 a.m. - Women's Moguls: Final

11:30 a.m. - Men's 1000m Speed Skating

11:55 a.m. - Women's Doubles Luge: Run 2

12:15 p.m. - Men's 1000m Speed Skating

12:40 p.m. - Men's Snowboard Halfpipe: Qualifying

1:15 p.m. - Ice Skating Free Dance (Part 2)

7 p.m. - Primetime in Milan

10:35 p.m. - Olympic Late Night

USA Network

5:45 a.m. - Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Qualifying

6:30 a.m. - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

7:15 a.m. - Women's Moguls: Final

8:15 a.m. - Men's Normal Hill: 10km Race

8:45 a.m. - Women's 15km Individual

9:40 a.m. - Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Finland

10 a.m. - Women's Doubles Luge: Run 1

10:20 a.m. - Men's Normal Hill: Ski Jump (re-air)

10:50 a.m. - Men's Doubles Luge: Run 1

11:25 a.m. - Men's Normal Hill: 10km Race (re-air)

11:45 a.m. - Women's Doubles Luge: Run 2

12:15 p.m. - Figure Skating Preview and Free Dance (Part 1)

1:15 p.m. - Men's Snowboard Halfpipe: Qualifying

2:25 p.m. - Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Italy

4:45 p.m. - Men's Doubles Luge: Run 1

5 p.m. - Men's Doubles Luge: Run 2

7 p.m. - Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Finland

8:45 p.m. - Women's 15km Individual (re-air)

10 p.m. - Curling: Czechia vs. USA (re-air)

11 p.m. - Men's Normal Hill (re-air)

